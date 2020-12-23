Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal weds famous YouTuber Dhanashree Verma

the two exchanged the rings in August this year. Photo Courtesy: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

The two reportedly exchanged the rings in August this year

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma donned a red wedding dress while the bridegroom Yuzvendra Chahal wore a golden sherwani

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with popular YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma in a traditional wedding ceremony in India's Gurgaon.

"We started at 'once upon a time' and found 'our happily ever after' 'coz finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond!" the Indian leg-spinner wrote on Instagram.

The two reportedly exchanged rings in August this year.



The marriage was held in traditional Indian style in the city of Gurgaon. It was a private affair which was attended by close family members of the bride and groom.

Choreographer Verma donned a red wedding dress while the bridegroom Chahal wore a golden sherwani on their wedding day.

Dhanashree Verma is a doctor by profession, but her choreographic videos are very popular. She has garnered over two million followers on YouTube.

On the other hand, Chahal has represented India in 54 ODIs and 45 Twenty20 Internationals and was recently part of the T20 squad in Australia.



