British man of Pakistani origin appointed to UK's House of Lords

Lord Wajid Khan.

ENGLAND: The United Kingdom's House of Lords has appointed a Pakistani-born British citizen Wajid Khan as a member.



According to Geo News, the Queen of England has also approved the appointment of Wajid Khan to the House of Lords.

He was elected from Burnley, Lancashire and is the youngest member of the Opposition in the House of Lords.

According to the report, in the past, Wajid Khan served as a member of the European Parliament for North West England.

During his term, he remained vocal about several issues, including fracking and climate change, gender equality, and human rights violations in Kashmir.

Khan hails originally hails from Kharian Tehsil of Gujrat District in Pakistan.

In May this year, he was elected as the Mayor of Burnley and had the honour of being elected the youngest person to hold the position of mayor.