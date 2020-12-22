How many housing societies in Pakistan are illegal?

At least 69% of all housing societies in Pakistan are actually not registered, according to recent government documents.

According to official documents, out of a total of 8,767 housing societies, 6,000 are not registered with the concerned institutions.



These 6,000 housing societies are under incomplete or bogus papers.

Over 4,000 fraud and corruption cases are registered against 500 societies. These cases of fraud amount to more than Rs300 billion.



Only 2,767 housing societies are registered in the country, while the size of the real estate market is about 15 to 20 trillion rupees.

In September, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari had announced a "major crack down on all illegal housing societies" that engaged in hoodwinking expatriates.