When Mohammad Rizwan steps out for the toss on Saturday, he will become the Pakistan Cricket Team's 33rd Test captain. Photo: Geo tv/File

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq have been ruled out from the first Test against New Zealand.

15-player Pakistan Shaheens squad for five T20s also confirmed

Imran Butt in the 17-player squad named in the 17-player squad.



LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced Mohammad Rizwan as the captain for the Test side as Babar Azam and top-order batsman Imam ul Haq have been ruled out of the first Test match against New Zealand due to injuries sustained during training sessions.

Both players are being closely monitored by the team's medical staff. The decision on whether they will be included in the playing 11 for the second Test match on January 3, 2020, would be made when the time comes.



When Rizwan steps out for the toss on Saturday, he will become the Pakistan Cricket Team's 33rd Test captain, the PCB said.

“Although it will be nearly two weeks to Babar’s injury when the first Test starts, it will be hard on him and the team to play him without any net sessions,” Misbah ul Haq was quoted as saying in a PCB press release.

“I remain confident and optimistic that other players will rise to the occasion in Mount Maunganui and use the opportunity to rise to the occasion,” he added.

Moreover, the selection committee has named Imran Butt in the 17-player squad. The 24-year-old player from Balochistan scored 191 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy before joining the New Zealand-bound national cricket team.

In 2019, Butt topped the batting charts in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs with four centuries and three half-centuries.

Also returning to the Pakistan Test side are Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah.

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez will not be in action on the New Zealand tour after the Napier T20I.

Wasim will travel to Australia to join Melbourne Renegades in the BBL, while Mohammad Hafeez will return to Pakistan.

Pakistan squad for Tests:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain for 1st Test), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah. (Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq not available for the first Test)

Pakistan Shaheens for T20s: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafiq, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, and Zeeshan Malik.

Upcoming matches:

26-30 Dec – 1st Test v New Zealand, Mount Manganui

27 Dec – 1st T20 v Northern Knights, Hamilton

29 Dec – 2nd T20 v Wellington Firebirds, Wellington

1 Jan – 3rd T20 v Canterbury, Lincoln

3-7 Jan – 2nd Test v New Zealand, Christchurch

3 Jan – 4th T20 v New Zealand XI, Lincoln

5 Jan – 5th T20 v New Zealand XI, Lincoln