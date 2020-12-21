Neelam Muneer recovers from coronavirus, thanks fans for prayers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan showbiz’s much-adored actress Neelam Muneer Khan has recovered from novel coronavirus, she had contracted last week.
The Tere Bina actress turned to Instagram and shared a video clip where she confirmed she has defeated the Covid-19.
Neelam said, “Alhamdulillah by the grace of Almighty Allah I have survived covid 19 and my PCR report is negative now.”
The 28-year-old star also thanked her fans for their prayers. She wrote, “Thank you all for your prayers and encouragement. Jazakallah khair.”
On December 9, Neelam, in a statement, had confirmed on photo-video sharing platform that she was diagnosed with coronavirus.
“Covid is a reality and we have to fight it. #covid_19,” the actress had wrote as she confirmed she had tested positive for COVID-19.”