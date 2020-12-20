Pak vs NZ: Pakistan look to settle the score against New Zealand in 2nd T20 today

The captains of Pakistan and New Zealand come out for the toss. Photo: PCB Twitter account

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the second T20 match of the series.

The green shirts take on the kiwis after the latter defeated the former in the T20 clash that took place on Friday.

The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00am PST.



The match will be played between the two sides at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The second fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand also marks the return of Kane Williamson to the squad, who had left the series midway after becoming a father.

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I of the series which was played on Friday.

Pakistan scored 153 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs, leading a fightback after losing quick wickets earlier on during the match while New Zealand made 156 runs for five wickets in 18.5 overs, with seven deliveries to spare.

New Zealand's debutant Jacob Duffy was declared 'Man of the Match,' after he took four wickets for 33, helping his side set up a five-wicket win.

Commenting on the defeat, Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan had said the team could not grab more runs because of a slow-paced game in the beginning.

TEAMS

Pakistan

1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shadab Khan (capt), 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

New Zealand

1 Martin Guptill, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi