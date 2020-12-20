Maria Sharapova spotted enjoying stroll at a beach after her engagement to Alexander Gilkes

Tennis star Maria Sharapova delighted onlookers as she appeared at a beach after her engagement to British businessman Alexander Gilkes.

The five-time Grand Slam winner was seen enjoying a drive and a stroll out in Manhattan Beach, California this Friday.



The 33-year-old was looking gorgeous in a fitted black raincoat and leggings during her first outing since she announced her engagement to art dealer, highlighting her superb athletic figure.

Maria, the only Russian and one of 10 women to get the Career Grand Slam, has been dating the 41-year-old art dealer since 2018 but they have been relatively private about their romance.

In October, the Russian Tennis player confirmed that she was dating Alexander, but the pair were first linked in January of the same year after being photographed together at Los Angeles' LAX airport.

The much-loved tennis player went public with the engagement on Thursday as she revealed: 'I said yes from the first day we met. 'This was our little secret, wasn’t it.' Maria also shared two photos along with two videos to announce the news.

Maria, before her relationship with Alexander Gilkes, was engaged to Lakers star Sasha Vujacic who is from Slovenia.