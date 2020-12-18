Khabib Nurmagomedov voted BBC's "World Sport Star of the Year'

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. Photo: File

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has been voted BBC Sports Personality's "World Sport Star of the Year," the media outlet announced on Thursday.

According to the report, the 32-year-old MMA fighter has set a record for himself with 29 undefeated matches.

On October 21, Khabib beat interim champion Justin Gaethje, right after which he announced his retirement from MMA.

It was an emotional win for the UFC lightweight champion who had lost his father, coach and mentor Abdulmanap only four months ago.

"Nurmagomedov's 29-0 record in MMA included 13 straight victories under the UFC banner," the report stated. "He successfully defended his lightweight title on three occasions and was seen as one of the most dominant athletes in MMA history."

