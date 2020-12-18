Pakistani filmmaker Sangeeta tests positive for coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani filmmaker Sangeeta has been diagnosed with coronavirus and quarantined herself at home in Lahore, she has confirmed.
Parveen Rizvi, better known as Sangeeta, further said that she is displaying no coronavirus symptoms.
The former actress urged her fans for their prayers for her speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus.