Fri Dec 18, 2020
December 18, 2020

Pakistani filmmaker Sangeeta tests positive for coronavirus

Fri, Dec 18, 2020
Pakistani filmmaker Sangeeta tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistani filmmaker Sangeeta has been diagnosed with coronavirus and quarantined herself at home in Lahore, she has confirmed.

Parveen Rizvi, better known as Sangeeta, further said that she is displaying no coronavirus symptoms.

The former actress urged her fans for their prayers for her speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus.

