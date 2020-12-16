Kim Kardashian, Kanye West separate forever as their focus remains on kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'spend a lot of time apart' as they 'focus on the things that are important'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's married life has been wrecked forever as they continue to lead separate lives.

According to an insider cited by E!News, the duo's sole focus remains on their four kids.

"Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart," the source revealed, adding that they are "focused on the things that are important to them."

"[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn't micromanage it or worry about it too much," added the insider. "She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is."



"They are still a family and they come together for the kids."

In fact, they will all be celebrating the holidays together. "They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together," the source shared of their plans. "It won't be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together."

The source continued that some of the Kardashian-Jenners have plans of "heading to the desert for part of the break to get some sun and relaxation."