Schedule for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 issued

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: The full match schedule of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 has been announced here on Monday.

The opening match of the 31-match tournament will be played on March 4 at Tauranga’s Bay Oval, while the semi-finals will be held at Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which will also host the final under lights on April 3.



It will be the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia back in March. The tournament was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues retained for 2022.

Eight of the world’s best cricket nations will go head-to-head in six host cities across Aotearoa: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

The much-anticipated Hagley Oval lights were switched on for the first time by Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Grant Robertson at the announcement, with key Canterbury Cricket Trust, Canterbury Cricket Association and Christchurch city representatives in attendance.



New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which is confirmed to take place 26 June – 10 July 2021 in Sri Lanka.

The eight-team round-robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals.

Tournament fixtures by venue:

*denotes day/night

Bay Oval, Tauranga:

Fri 04 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier*

Sun 06 Mar 2022 Qualifier v India*

Tue 08 Mar 2022 Australia v Qualifier *

Fri 11 Mar 2022 Qualifier v South Africa*

Mon 14 Mar 2022 South Africa v England*

Wed 16 Mar 2022 England v India*

Fri 18 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier

University Oval, Dunedin:

Sat 05 Mar 2022 Qualifier v South Africa

Mon 07 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier

Wed 09 Mar 2022 Qualifier v England

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Sat 05 Mar 2022 Australia v England*

Thu 10 Mar 2022 New Zealand v India*

Sat 12 Mar 2022 Qualifier v India*

Mon 14 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier

Thu 17 Mar 2022 New Zealand v South Africa*

Mon 21 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier*

Tue 22 Mar 2022 India v Qualifier*



Basin Reserve, Wellington

Sun 13 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Australia

Tue 15 Mar 2022 Australia v Qualifier

Tue 22 Mar 2022 South Africa v Australia

Thu 24 Mar 2022 South Africa v Qualifier

Fri 25 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Australia

Sun 27 Mar 2022 England v Qualifier

Wed 30 Mar 2022 Semi-Final 1

Eden Park, Auckland

Sat 19 Mar 2022 India v Australia*

Sun 20 Mar 2022 New Zealand v England



Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Thu 24 Mar 2022 England v Qualifier*

Sat 26 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier

Sun 27 Mar 2022 India v South Africa*

Thu 31 Mar 2022 Semi-Final 2*

Sun 03 Apr 2022 FINAL*