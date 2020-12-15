Deputy governor of Kabul killed in Afghanistan bomb attack

KABUL: A bomb attack in Kabul has killed the Afghanistan capital's deputy governor, Mahboobullah Mohebi, Reuters reported security officials as saying Tuesday.

The news agency reported that a sticky bomb was attached to Mohebi's car by unidentified culprits.



Mohebi was travelling with his security guards, both of whom have been injured.

The attack has yet to be claimed by any group.

Last week, an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in Kabul while he was on his way to work.