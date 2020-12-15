close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
World

Web Desk
December 15, 2020

Deputy governor of Kabul killed in Afghanistan bomb attack

World

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 15, 2020

KABUL: A bomb attack in Kabul has killed the Afghanistan capital's deputy governor, Mahboobullah Mohebi, Reuters reported security officials as saying Tuesday.

The news agency reported that a sticky bomb was attached to Mohebi's car by unidentified culprits.

Mohebi was  travelling with his security guards, both of whom have been injured.

The attack has yet to be claimed by any group.

Last week, an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in Kabul while he was on his way to work.

