Pakistanis join meme race as Google, Gmail, YouTube suffer outage

Three of the most popular Internet services provided by Alphabet Inc — Google, Gmail, and YouTube — suffered a rare global outage, sparking annoyance, curiousity, and (obviously) a meme race.

Just like the millennials and zoomers deal with every problem they face in this day and age, they did the same as Gmail showed Error 500, Google went down, and YouTube was hit by Error 503.



Lots and lots of memes and end-of-the-world jokes.



