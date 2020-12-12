Here's why Queen Elizabeth is unlikely to abdicate the throne in favour of Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth has no intention of stepping down as British monarch, according to a latest report.

The report comes amid rumors that Charles will become the King next year because the Queen, who is the longest-serving monarch in the British history, is likely to step down.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams is of the view that Queen Elizabeth has no intention of stepping down.

Talking to UK's Daily Express, he said "There have been rumours for years about the possibility of the Queen stepping down or some form of regency.

He said, "It's worth remembering that in 1947 when she swore to serve her whole life."

Fitzwilliams added, "She's a deeply religious person and she meant every word of it and she's done it absolutely brilliantly.

"I think she and the Duke of Edinburgh are marvellous role models for persons of advanced age.

Speaking about another scenario which could see Charles become King, the expert said, "In the case of illness or incapacity that would alter things. I don't think she has any intention of stepping down."