close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Zarghon Shah
December 12, 2020

Senior Indian diplomat in Pakistan replaced

World

Zarghon Shah
Sat, Dec 12, 2020
Gaurav Ahluwalia addresses welcome note during celebrations for the 71st Republic Day of India, at High Commission of India in Pakistan. — Twitter

India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia has been replaced.

According to Geo News, his replacement will be Suresh Kumar, who is currently stationed at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Ahluwalia has verified that he has been given a new assignment.

He "has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria", a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Latest News

More From World