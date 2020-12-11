TIME magazine names Joe Biden, Kamala Harris as 'Person of the year'

United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Haris. Photo Courtesy: Time Magazine/Camila Falquez

United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris have been "Person of the Year" by Time magazine for 2020.



The duo made history on November 7 when they beat Donald Trump in a bitter election.



Shedding light on the reasons for choosing Biden and Harris over others, the publication said that both leaders were selected "for changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world."

Biden, 78, became the oldest American president while Harris,56, became the country's first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice-president-elect.



"Biden had the vision, set the tone, and topped the ticket. But he also recognised what he could not offer on his own, what a 78-year-old white man could never provide: generational change, a fresh perspective, and an embodiment of America's diversity," reads the publication.

"For that, he needed Kamala Harris: California Senator, former district attorney, and state attorney general, a biracial child of immigrants whose charisma and tough questioning of Trump Administration officials electrified millions of Democrats."

Last year, climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Person of the Year, becoming the youngest person in history to receive the recognition.

The publication has been selecting a Person of the Year since 1927.