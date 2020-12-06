close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
Jennifer Lopez's heartwarming picture with kids wins the internet

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to gave a glimpse of her bond with her kids, Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mother who loves her tiny ones to pieces.

On Saturday, the songstress took to Instagram to gave a glimpse of her bond with her kids, Max and Emme. 

In the photo, J-Lo's kids can be seen seated on her lap, all flashing their endearing smiles to the camera.

"I love that they still want to sit on mama’s lap! Happy Saturday #Coconuts," the Latino singer captioned the photo. 

Lopez often shares pictures with her kids, as well as fiance Alex Rodriguez's kids, showing that they live like one happy family.

