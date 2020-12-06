Jennifer Lopez's heartwarming picture with kids wins the internet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Lopez is a doting mother who loves her tiny ones to pieces.
On Saturday, the songstress took to Instagram to gave a glimpse of her bond with her kids, Max and Emme.
In the photo, J-Lo's kids can be seen seated on her lap, all flashing their endearing smiles to the camera.
"I love that they still want to sit on mama’s lap! Happy Saturday #Coconuts," the Latino singer captioned the photo.
Lopez often shares pictures with her kids, as well as fiance Alex Rodriguez's kids, showing that they live like one happy family.