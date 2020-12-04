close
Fri Dec 04, 2020
December 4, 2020

Five Johnny Depp paintings that speak volumes about his talent

Fri, Dec 04, 2020

Johnny Depp has fallen out of favor ever since he lost his libel suit against  a British newspaper .

The actor was suing the paper for calling him a wife-beater, while referring to his troubled relationship with his former wife and actress Amber Heard.

He was asked to resign from his role in Fantastic Beasts  after the ruling was announced in his  case against the paper.

Johnny Depp is A-List Hollywood  star,  a musician and a  painter. International fans who know little about his talent are often left in awe of his  paintings.

Here are five pictures of his paintings which prove he paints like a pro:







