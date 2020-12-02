BTS can now delay their military service as South Korea passes law for K-pop stars

Ever since the world-famous band BTS was formed in 2013, it has gone on to reach new heights of fame

Top K-pop stars like BTS have now been allowed to defer their military service to age 30, after South Korea’s parliament revised a law on Tuesday.

Men between the ages of 18 and 28, with good health, are required to serve in the military for two years.

However, this rule has now been deferred for top K-pop stars as they fuel the economy of the country while also boosting the cultural status.

The exemption has also been made for athletes with Olympic medals or a gold at the Asian Games.

Previously, the exemption wasn’t made for any K-pop stars but they can now enlist upon reaching the age of 30, after the culture minister’s suggested new bill was passed.

Ever since the world-famous band BTS was formed in 2013, it has gone on to reach new heights of fame across the world and breaking records in South Korea’s entertainment history with their most recent feat being their unprecedented Grammy nomination.