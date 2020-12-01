Video: Shahid Afridi lashes out at Afghan player for disrespecting Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi recently made headlines for coming to his fellow Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir's defence after Afghan player Naveen-ul-Haq misbehaved with him.



According to media reports, the incident happened at the end of the Lanka Premier League match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Tuskers when Haq and Amir engaged in an altercation.

According to sources, Afridi lost his temper when he saw Haq speaking with the Pakistani pacer in a very rude manner.



TV footage showing Afridi lashing out at the player also went viral on social media.

However, what Afridi said to the young Afghanistan player is still not clear. Nonetheless, it appears to be a shut-up call by the former Pakistani captain to Haq for going against the spirit of sportsmanship.