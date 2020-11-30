Viral video: Marriage proposal during India-Australia ODI match wins hearts

A screengrab of the proposal. Photo: Fox Cricket/ Twitter

A video of a man going down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend in the stands during the India-Australia ODI match Sunday is going viral on social media.

The man, wearing an Indian team jersey, is seen holding a ring to propose to his girlfriend sporting an Australian jersey.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared the video too, calling it the "sweetest moment" of the match.

Social media users are over the moon with this exciting development during the match. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.



