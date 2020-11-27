Scott Disick’s new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin ‘thankful’ for beau on Thanksgiving, shares latest intimate selfie

Scott Disick’s new girlfriend ‘thankful’ for him on Thanksgiving, shares latest intimate selfie

Scott Disick’s new ladylove Amelia Gray Hamlin raised eyebrows saying she was ‘thankful’ for her beau on Thanksgiving.



Taking to Instagram, Amelia shared a selfie with Scott and other friend in her stories and wrote, “Thankful 4 These PPL”.

The dazzling photo is 19-year-old model’s latest beach selfie with Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.

Amelia’s post came a day after Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian posted a video of him.

Other pictures in Amelia's Insta stories featured her mother, Lisa Rinna, her sister Delilah Belle and actor father Harry Hamlin.

Recently, Scott and Amelia were spotted at a beach in Malibu.

They also celebrated Thanksgiving together, amid backlash to their romance.