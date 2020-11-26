close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2020

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan all smiles as she shares new photo with her handsome brother

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 26, 2020

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan once again shared a mesmerising photo of herself with her brother Ali Bilgic, giving an impression as they would soon be seen sharing screen.

The leading Turkish actress, who portrayed the role of Halime Sultan in the historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has shared a nice click with her sweet brother.

The picture, she shared on Instagram stories, attracted huge applause. Some of her excited fans have started speculating that the handsome boy would soon be seen enthralling fans with his acting skills.

Esra Bilgic also garnered massive praise for her dazzling look in the photo.

Previously, Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared some stunning pictures from her romantic thriller 'Ramo', showing her with co-star Murat Yıldırım.

