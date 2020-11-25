Promotions in Pakistan Army: 6 major generals elevated to lieutenant general rank

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Six major generals of the Pakistan Army were elevated to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the officers promoted include Major-General Akhtar Nawaz, Major-General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, Major-General Salman Fayyaz, Major-General Sarfraz Ali, and Major-General Muhammad Ali.
Details to follow.