Promotions in Pakistan Army: 6 major generals elevated to lieutenant general rank

RAWALPINDI: Six major generals of the Pakistan Army were elevated to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the officers promoted include Major-General Akhtar Nawaz, Major-General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, Major-General Salman Fayyaz, Major-General Sarfraz Ali, and Major-General Muhammad Ali.

Details to follow.