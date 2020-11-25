Pakistan shares dossier on Indian terrorism with UN chief

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram presenting dossier to UN chief.

NEW YORK: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram had a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during which he handed over a dossier containing proof that India carried out terrorist activities in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Ambassador Munir briefed the UN chief about the contents of the dossier and asked him to take notice of the situation.

After the meeting, Munir held a press conference and said that India has been trying to paralyse the economy of Pakistan by carrying out state-sponsored terrorist activities in the country.

He also pointed out that the Indian state has been consistently attempting to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is very important for Pakistan's development.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the world "cannot remain indifferent or silent" in the face of "irrefutable evidence" provided by the Pakistan Army and the Foreign Office of India's direct involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan.

