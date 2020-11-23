Scott Disick shares hilarious TikTok video after his message to Megan Barton Hanson

Scott Disick broke his silence and shared a hilarious TikTok video after being trolled over his message to Megan Barton Hanson, demanding an apology to Eyal Booker for her 'disrespectful' behaviour.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram Stories an shared an amazing TikTok video which poked fun at his messages to the Love Island star and penned few words alongside: "Thanks for understanding."



In the video, a TikTok user Sarel Madzebra can be seen laughing in tears while discussing Scott’s messages to Megan.

She said: 'Y’all I’m in tears. I just went on to Twitter and I’ve just seen that Scott Disick messaged Megan from Love Island. When I tell you I’m howling. This is the type of content I’m on social media for because look how funny this is.'

The lady then post a screen grab of the messages and added: 'Scott Disick is literally the gift that just keeps on giving.'



Scott Disick had told Megan Barton-Hanson to apologise to Eyal Booker for her 'disrespectful' behaviour on Love Island.



In the messages, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star says: "Hey I recently saw your program love island. I had a few questions for you about it. Let me know when your around to speak about it."



Scott Disick recently appeared 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin after his split from Sofia Richie.