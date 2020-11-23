Scott Disick shares hilarious TikTok video after his message to Megan Barton Hanson

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Scott Disick broke his silence and shared a hilarious TikTok video after being trolled over his message to Megan Barton Hanson, demanding an apology to Eyal Booker for her 'disrespectful' behaviour.
The 37-year-old took to Instagram Stories an shared an amazing TikTok video which poked fun at his messages to the Love Island star and penned few words alongside: "Thanks for understanding."
In the video, a TikTok user Sarel Madzebra can be seen laughing in tears while discussing Scott’s messages to Megan.
She said: 'Y’all I’m in tears. I just went on to Twitter and I’ve just seen that Scott Disick messaged Megan from Love Island. When I tell you I’m howling. This is the type of content I’m on social media for because look how funny this is.'
The lady then post a screen grab of the messages and added: 'Scott Disick is literally the gift that just keeps on giving.'
Scott Disick had told Megan Barton-Hanson to apologise to Eyal Booker for her 'disrespectful' behaviour on Love Island.
In the messages, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star says: "Hey I recently saw your program love island. I had a few questions for you about it. Let me know when your around to speak about it."
Scott Disick recently appeared 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin after his split from Sofia Richie.