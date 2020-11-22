Kpop ‘BTS’ officially drops new ‘BE’ album track ‘Life Goes On’

Kpop boy band BTS have debuted yet another hit through their new album BE (Deluxe Edition) and the ARMY’s reaction has been golden.

No more a day into its release and the video for Life Goes On has already amassed over 102,000,000+ views.

The video features a warmer vibe this around. With no crazy colored props to distract from the video, the boys truly showcased the extent of their friendship through what appears to be a Covid-19 inspired world view.

In it, the boys are seen reminiscing upon their shared moments together, in the car and at campsites thorough old home movies.

Near its end however, the entire theme changes into more of a monochromatic feel. The boys cut to an empty stage where they are seen singing together, all wearing sparkling white suits for the occasion.

