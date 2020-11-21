National Women’s T20 Championship set to start on November 22

Captains of the teams competing in the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship hold the trophy. — PCB

National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship will start tomorrow at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Saturday.



The three-team tournament will go on for 10 days from November 22 to December 1. About 42 women cricketers are expected to be in action in the PKR 1.7 million worth tournament, the board said in a press release.

PCB Dynamites, PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers are the three teams participating in the 10-day event.

The PCB has doubled the prize money for the event from last season. The winning team will get PKR 1 million, while the runner-ups will have PKR 500,000.

PCB Challengers will defend the title with Muneeba Ali leading the side. Ali was the top runs scorer and Player of the Tournament in the last edition. Meanwhile, Aliya Riaz and Ramin Shamim will captain PCB Blasters and PCB Dynamites, respectively.

Taking into account the global pandemic, the championship will be played under PCB’s COVID-19 protocols to ensure health and safety of the players and others involved.

The players entered the bio-secure bubble after returning two negative COVID-19 tests. They had their first testing at their residences, followed by the second at the central station.

Schedule (all matches begin at 12.30pm):

22 Nov – PCB Blasters v PCB Dynamites

23 Nov – PCB Blasters v PCB Challengers

25 Nov – PCB Dynamites v PCB Challengers

26 Nov – PCB Dynamites v PCB Blasters

28 Nov – PCB Challengers v PCB Blasters

29 Nov – PCB Challengers v PCB Dynamites

1 Dec – Final

Squads:

Challengers - Muneeba Ali (captain), Ayesha Naseem, Aiman Anwar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Kaynat Hafeez, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Saima Malik, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Asma Amin (wk) and Waheeda Akhter

Blasters - Aliya Riaz (captain), Anam Amin, Anoosha Nasir, Hafsa Amjad, Huraina Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Jaweria Rauf, Khadija Chishty, Maham Tariq, Natalia Parvaiz, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan

Dynamites – Rameen Shamim (captain), Aima Saleem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Subhana Tariq, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima and Umme Hani