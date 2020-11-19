close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
November 19, 2020

Moeen Ali says he is desperately waiting to visit Pakistan

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 19, 2020
England all-rounder Moeen Ali. — AFP/Files

LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali said that he is waiting anxiously to tour Pakistan  with his team to play a cricket series in the country  next year.

The all-rounder welcomed the decision made by the English Cricket Board to tour Pakistan for playing two Twenty20 Internationals in October 2021.

Speaking to media via a conference call from Cape Town, the English all-rounder said his team's tour of Pakistan will be a "big moment" for cricket.

Moeen Ali said that he relished playing in Pakistan recently in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, adding that he would love to visit the country again.

He said that Pakistan and West Indies had both toured England after the coronavirus pandemic, helping the English board with its financial woes.

England will tour Pakistan for a series after a lengthy period of 16 years, the PCB had confirmed on Wednesday. Both matches will be played in Karachi on October 14 and 16. 

