The Rock gets stuck in his Porsche while filming a ‘Red Notice’ car-chase scene

Hollywood’s Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lived up to his name on the sets of Red Notice recently and forced the entire crew to “think on their feet” after he managed to get himself stuck in between the door of a Porsche, right before a car chase scene.



The actor detailed this hilariously awkward situation over on Instagram and began by saying, “Aaaaand guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car and now we have to change the entire shot sequence around.”

“For our @netflix globe trotting heist movie, RED NOTICE, my writer/director @rawsonthurber (pictured here on the ground setting up the new camera angle) wrote this INSANE chase sequence where I hop in this iconic Porsche and be the bad ass behind the wheel that I am.”

“Well, after months of prep and costs buying and shipping this car over to the states - it’s time to rehearse the big chase sequence.”

No sooner than that, did the most awkward conversation between actor and director ensue. That is, after The Rock realized that he is “a bit too wide” to actually fit inside the sports car.

He explained his hilarious desperation by writing, “DJ attempts to get into the car only to get stuck because his back is a bit too wide.”

The icing on the cake throughout this encounter however, was the detailed, and downright, amusing imagery the actor painted when he added, “DJ continues to struggle trying to shimmy into this Porsche like a big [expletive] brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot.”

However, even at this point the director, Rawson Thurber, simply thought the actor was pulling his leg and messing with him before the shoot.

“After about 15 seconds of uncomfortable silence... Rawson, myself and the entire crew just started laughing our [expletive] off!!” and all chimed in saying, “[expletive] it. Welcome to 2020.”

The Rock concluded his banter ridden note by adding, “In the end we showed our agility to think quick on our feet and found “creative” ways to still get the shot.”



