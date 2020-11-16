Johnny Depp follows back Robert Downey Jr, ignores major Hollywood stars on Instagram

Johnny Depp has amassed over 8 million followers on Instagram within a few months after he joined the Facebook-owned application.

The actor has shared 12 posts which include his statement wherein he informed his fans that he has been asked to resign from his role in Fantastic Beast franchise by Warner Bros.

Among his more than eight million followers are the Hollywood stars, musicians, athletes and TV show hosts.

The likes of Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek, Maise Williams, Robert Downey Jr, Jimmy Kimmel, Elizabeth Banks and Asia Argento follows the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" star.

On the other hand, Depp follows only a handful of people on the photo and video sharing app.

Most of the people he follows back on Instagram are from the American music industry.

Robert Downey Jr and a couple of other actors are followed by Depp but most of major Hollywood stars have been completely ignored by the actor.