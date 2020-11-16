close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 16, 2020

Johnny Depp follows back Robert Downey Jr, ignores major Hollywood stars on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 16, 2020

Johnny Depp has amassed over 8 million followers on Instagram within a few months after he joined the Facebook-owned application.

The actor has shared 12 posts which include his statement wherein he informed his fans that he has been asked to resign from his role in Fantastic Beast franchise by Warner Bros.

Among his more than eight million followers are the Hollywood stars, musicians, athletes and TV show hosts.

The likes of Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek, Maise Williams, Robert Downey Jr, Jimmy Kimmel, Elizabeth Banks and Asia Argento follows the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" star.

On the other hand, Depp follows only a handful of  people on the photo and video sharing app.

Most of the people he follows back on Instagram are from the American music  industry. 

Robert Downey Jr and a couple of other actors are followed by Depp but most of major Hollywood stars  have been completely ignored by the actor.

Latest News

More From Entertainment