Meghan Markle had 'pity parties' where she would 'sob in bed' after several rejections

A new royal biography has laid bare several best-kept secrets from the life of Meghan Markle amidst the growing scrutiny against her.



Prior to her marriage to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex had struggled in her acting career and remained a lesser known face.

Sean Smith writes in his biography Meghan Misunderstood, how the former actor was starting to get impacted greatly by the several rejections she faced in the industry before landing a major role in Suits.

"Meghan was running on empty — tired and miserable as she went from one audition to the next. Meghan would go five straight years making pilots that never amounted to much,” wrote Smith.

“Meghan’s merry-go-round continued — one step forward, one step back and just enough work to keep going. A daily run, yoga and watching her weight by not eating too many French fries was her routine,” he wrote.

“Occasionally she would treat herself to a facial — something she had been doing since she was a teenager. And then there were pity parties — the evenings after she realised that all her scenes had been cut — a ‘tailspin of sobbing in bed with a bottle of wine and a box of cookies’,” she added.

The duchess had worked as a hostess at a Beverly Hills restaurant and then moved on to Deal or No Deal as a suitcase model.

She eventually climbed up and had an uber successful career with Suits, becoming a millionaire eventually.