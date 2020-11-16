People's Choice Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 brought some of the biggest stars in all of America in one place and honoured some of the most notable icons of showbiz.
With a plethora of stars nominated on the award show, people all across America have decided who stands out and deserves to be crowned the best on one of the biggest award nights of the year.
Amongst the numerous nominees are Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Meghan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Will Smith, Dan Levy, Charlize Theron, Noah Centino and Tiffany Haddish.
Here’s the list of the winners:
Tyler Perry—WINNER
Tracee Ellis Ross—WINNER
Jennifer Lopez—WINNER
Bad Boys For Life—WINNER
The Kissing Booth 2—WINNER
Mulan—WINNER
Hamilton—WINNER
Onward—WINNER
Will Smith [Bad Boys for Life]—WINNER
Tiffany Haddish [Like A Boss]—WINNER
Joey King [The Kissing Booth]—WINNER
Chris Hemsworth [Extraction]—WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda [Hamilton]—WINNER
Grey's Anatomy—WINNER
Riverdale—WINNER
Never Have I Ever—WINNER
Keeping Up With The Kardashians—WINNER
The Voice—WINNER
Cole Sprouse [Riverdale]—WINNER
Ellen Pompeo [Grey's Anatomy]—WINNER
Mandy Moore [This Is Us]—WINNER
Sofia Vergara [Modern Family]—WINNER
The Ellen DeGeneres Show—WINNER
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—WINNER
Khloe Kardashian [Keeping Up With The Kardashians]—WINNER
Outer Banks—WINNER
Wynonna Earp—WINNER
Justin Bieber—WINNER
Ariana Grande—WINNER
BTS—WINNER
Dynamita, by BTS—WINNER
Map of the Soul: 7 by BTS—WINNER
Blake Shelton—WINNER
Doja Cat—WINNER
Dynamite by BTS—WINNER