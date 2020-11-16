People's Choice Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 brought some of the biggest stars in all of America in one place and honoured some of the most notable icons of showbiz.

With a plethora of stars nominated on the award show, people all across America have decided who stands out and deserves to be crowned the best on one of the biggest award nights of the year.

Amongst the numerous nominees are Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Meghan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Will Smith, Dan Levy, Charlize Theron, Noah Centino and Tiffany Haddish.

Here’s the list of the winners:

-People’s Champion Award:

Tyler Perry—WINNER

-Fashion Icon Award

Tracee Ellis Ross—WINNER

-People’s Icon of 2020

Jennifer Lopez—WINNER

-The Movie of 2020

Bad Boys For Life—WINNER

-The Comedy Movie of 2020

The Kissing Booth 2—WINNER

-The Action Movie of 2020

Mulan—WINNER

-The Drama Movie of 2020

Hamilton—WINNER

-The Family Movie of 2020

Onward—WINNER

-The Male Movie Star of 2020

Will Smith [Bad Boys for Life]—WINNER

-The Female Movie Star of 2020

Tiffany Haddish [Like A Boss]—WINNER

-The Comedy Movie Star of 2020

Joey King [The Kissing Booth]—WINNER

-The Action Movie Star of 2020

Chris Hemsworth [Extraction]—WINNER

-The Drama Movie Star of 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda [Hamilton]—WINNER

-The Show of 2020

Grey's Anatomy—WINNER

-The Drama of 2020

Riverdale—WINNER

-The Comedy Show of 2020

Never Have I Ever—WINNER

-The Reality Show of 2020

Keeping Up With The Kardashians—WINNER

-The Competition Show of 2020

The Voice—WINNER

-The Male TV Star of 2020

Cole Sprouse [Riverdale]—WINNER

-The Female TV Star of 2020

Ellen Pompeo [Grey's Anatomy]—WINNER

-The Drama TV Star of 2020

Mandy Moore [This Is Us]—WINNER

-The Comedy TV Star of 2020

Sofia Vergara [Modern Family]—WINNER

-The Daytime Talk Show of 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show—WINNER

-The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—WINNER

-The Reality Star of 2020

Khloe Kardashian [Keeping Up With The Kardashians]—WINNER

-The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Outer Banks—WINNER

-The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Wynonna Earp—WINNER

-The Male Artists of 2020

Justin Bieber—WINNER

-The Female Artists of 2020

Ariana Grande—WINNER

-The Group of 2020

BTS—WINNER

-The Song of 2020

Dynamita, by BTS—WINNER

-The Album of 2020

Map of the Soul: 7 by BTS—WINNER

-The Country Artist of 2020

Blake Shelton—WINNER

-The New Artist of 2020

Doja Cat—WINNER

-The Music Video of 2020

Dynamite by BTS—WINNER