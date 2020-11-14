Sending PM Imran Khan and his govt home is the only answer to Pakistan's problems: Maryam

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz speaks to media at the Swat jalsa. Geo News/via The News

SWAT: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Friday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'useless' , saying that he remained 'unaware' about what is going on in the country.

Speaking at public gathering in Swat, Maryam said PM Imran was "just trying to get attention".

Maryam said the only answer to Pakistan's problems "was to send Imran Khan and his fake government home". Calling for free and fair elections, the PML-N leader said authority should be handed back to the elected representatives.

Maryam recalled how her door was broken down during her husband's , Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, arrest . "Sindh IGP was abducted but the premier did not know about it".

Maryam Nawaz said the prime minister was not even important enough for anyone to consider telling him about the episode. "No one even considered Imran Khan worthy of telling. The prime minister was sleeping comfortably in his Bani Gala house [when the incident happened]," she added.

Is the BRT running?

Maryam mocked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's Peshawar BRT project by asking the crowd if buses were still catching fire. "He introduced a bus that is as bebas [helpless] as he is; those buses fail to operate just like his fake government."

She said the PTI government had planned the project for Rs8 billion but it ended up costing Rs126 billion.