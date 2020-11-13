Multan Sultans skipper Shan Masood says they will feel the absence of crowd in the stadium.

KARACHI: Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood on Friday said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) should have a new champion this time.

While talking to media in a virtual press conference, Masood said: "It would be good if there's a new champion for the PSL this time."

The likelihood of there being a new champion are high as three of the four teams in the play-offs this time have never even played a final before, with only Peshawar Zalmi being the champions before.

Masood said that his side will miss Mahmudullah and James Vince who were ruled out of the league after testing positive for the coronavirus.



They have been replaced by Joe Denly and Brendan Taylor for the knockout stage.

He said that they will also feel the absence of spectators in the stadium.



"Although our first match is in the daytime, we had to practice in floodlights due to the engagements of other teams in the stadium," Masood said.



The stadium was not available in the day for Multan Sultans for practice, he lamented.

Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings on November 14 in the first playoff at the National Stadium Karachi.