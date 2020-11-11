'Vikings' Lagertha actress reveals she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'

Katheryn Winnick fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her new show on ABC.

According to the actress, the show titled "Big Sky" start releasing from November 17.

The "Vikings" star is currently promoting the show.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress revealed that she has become fan of ABC show "The Bachelorette".

Sharing a picture of her television screen, the actress who played Lagertha in "Vikings" wrote "Ok, @bacheloretteabc.. I'm already hooked!

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the remaining episodes of "Vikings" to watch the outcome of the war between the sons of Ragnar Lodbrok.

