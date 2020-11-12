PSL 2020: Darren Sammy, Mitchell McCleneghan ruled out of playoffs

West Indian Darren Sammy (left) and New Zealander Mitchell McCleneghan. — The News/Files, Twitter/Files

KARACHI: West Indian Darren Sammy and New Zealander Mitchell McCleneghan have been ruled out of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi due to various logistic issues.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that both the players will not be coming to Pakistan for the PSL games.

The PCB said that Sohaib Maqsood has been included in Zalmi’s squad in place of Darren Sammy.

A source said that Sammy was earlier booked to travel via the UK but due to the latest travel restrictions, he could not find an appropriate flight back home. An attempt was made for him to travel via the US but that could not work.

Meanwhile, South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell in Karachi Kings’ squad replaces New Zealand’s Mitchell McCleneghan for the PSL play-offs stage.

McCleneghan, according to PCB, was unavailable due to isolation restrictions in New Zealand enforced by COVID-19.

McCleneghan had to fly back to New Zealand following the IPL as he couldn’t find an appropriately-managed isolation facility at later dates.

According to New Zealand’s health department, every person who arrives in New Zealand must be isolated from other people in New Zealand for a minimum period of 14 days (336 hours).

Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal from Bangladesh has arrived in Pakistan and is currently in isolation. He will formally join Lahore Qalandars’ squad once he clears his COVID-19 tests.

Earlier, Multan Sultans had to lose James Vince and Mehmdullah after both tested positive for COVID-19 at their respective home countries.

Another player, a local all-rounder, was tested positive after arriving in Karachi and has been shifted to an isolation facility. However, no replacement has been named yet as the concerned player is waiting for more tests to be done.