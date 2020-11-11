Shaheen Afridi clears coronavirus tests to feature in PSL 2020

Shaheen Afridi celebrates a wicket. Photo: PCB

Young pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday cleared his coronavirus tests and is set to feature in the Pakistan Super League play-off matches.



The Lahore Qalandars star's tests came negative after they were conducted from different laboratories.

Afridi will join the Lahore Qalandars' in Karachi today.

The Qalandars — who had never managed to vacate the bottom of the table in previous PSLs — finished third on the points table this time, thanks to the rich vein of form of their foreign imports Ben Dunk, Samit Patel and Chris Lynn.

Thus, this will be the Qalandars' first-ever semi-finals appearance.

The Fawad Rana-owned franchise won five out of their 10 matches in the round robin stage.

They will be hoping to win their first-ever PSL title when the league resumes this month.

Here is the PSL 2020 squad for Lahore Qalandars:

Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk (Australia), Dane Vilas (South Africa), David Wiese (South Africa), Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel (England), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) and Usman Shinwari