Prince Harry to make appearance on 'Stand Up for Heroes' first virtual show

Prince Harry to kick off New York Comedy Festival with appearance on 'Stand Up for Heroes' virtual show

Stand Up for Heroes - event marking the start of New York Comedy Festival every year - is all set to go virtual for the first time ever with Prince Harry as one of its special guests.

The event, hosted by Jon Stewart, will have stars like Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and Tiffany Haddish perform.

Meanwhile special guests for the event include Prince Harry, Ray Romano and Jeannie Gaffigan.

Announcing the virtual event earlier, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festical, Caroline Hirsch said, "We’re extremely honoured and proud to continue our partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes."

"We owe so much to our brave military veterans and their families for the service and sacrifice to our country; it’s very humbling to have the opportunity to honor them over the last 14 years through this great event," he added.

