Pompeo says smooth transition to 'a second Trump administration' will take place

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. AFP

The Trump administration, it seems is not willing to hand over power to Joe Biden and his camp after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there will be a smooth transition to "another Trump administration".



The comments from the senior Trump administration official came as he was addressing a press conference on Tuesday. Pompeo was asked by reporters if the State Department was working with the Biden transition team to ensure a smooth transition of power.



Pompeo made the statement ad then laughed, leaving everyone clueless as to whether he was attempting at humour or was serious about the Trump administration's legal challenges about the election.

“We’re ready, the world is watching what’s taking place,” he said in a follow-up. "We're counting votes and when the process is complete there’ll be electors selected, there’s a process the constitution lays it out pretty clearly.

"The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on January 20th," he said.

Trump has so far not conceded the election, saying alleging without proof that he was a victim of election fraud but without giving any proof. As per US media reports, federal agencies have been warned not to cooperate with Joe Biden's transition team.

Pompeo, during the press conference, became frustrated at questions asked by reporters about whether the State Department would work with Joe Biden's administration.

“That’s ridiculous. And you know it’s ridiculous. And you asked it because it’s ridiculous. You asked a question that is ridiculous, this department cares deeply to make sure elections around the world are safe and secure and free and fair,” he said.

Pompeo said that the country "always encounters a situation" when the results of an election are not clear. "We work to uncover facts, we work to do discovery, to learn whether in fact the outcome, the decision that was made reflected the will of the people," he said.

He said that an election process was laid out in the US constitution and the Trump administration would make sure that they "get it right".