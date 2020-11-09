Sania Mirza arrives in Karachi to watch PSL 2020

KARACHI: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has arrived in Karachi to watch Pakistan Super League matches in the city.

Mirza will be cheering for her spouse, Shoaib Malik, who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi.

Malik is the highest run-getter for his team along with Haider Ali, who have both totaled 239 runs this season.

However, Zalmi barely made the play-offs by finishing fourth on the points table as they triumphed in just four of their ten matches.

It is pertinent to mention that Malik was the first Asian cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The 38-year-old is only the third cricketer ever to reach the milestone after West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

There’s no word about the duration of Sania Mirza’s stay in Pakistan.