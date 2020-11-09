Taylor Swift interacting with her Chinese fans. SCREEN GRAB

WASHINGTON: US pop star Taylor Swift has directly addressed her Chinese fans sending them wishes for the upcoming mega shopping event called Tmall Global Double 11 Event on Monday.

Chinese business tycoon, Ali Baba is running the massive online sales event called Tmall Global Double 11 across China not just once but twice, in order to expand the shopping window for the potential buyers.

This was the first time after Trump’s defeat that a US celebrity was seen directly interacting with her Chinese fans as the outgoing US president had adopted a tough stance towards Beijing due to which most stars were avoiding holding concerts or engagements with China.





