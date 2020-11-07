Inside Princess Diana and Philip’s bitter fall-out: ‘She hated him’

Princess Diana’s life with the royal family was no bed of roses as the late royal had to face quite a few challenges at the hands of the more traditional members.

According to Majesty Magazine’s Ingrid Seward, Princess Diana was sure that the royal family wanted to get rid of her as she absolutely loathed Prince Philip.

During an appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast, the royal commentator explained how the Princess of Wales’ relationship with her father-in-law was quite strained.

"Diana was really grateful to him for his help during the breakdown of her marriage to Charles, but then it soured,” said Seward.

"She got quite paranoid and thought that everything was bugged. She thought the Royal Family wanted to get rid of her,” she went on to say.

"She told me the following year: 'you know it sounds crazy, Ingrid, but I really did think that at the time',” she added.

"I think she thought one of the main people was Prince Philip. She thought he just wanted her out of the way. So the two of them fell out. She just decided, in her very Diana way, that she hated him,” said Seward.

The expert further revealed that despite Diana’s qualms, it was Philip who tried to mend her broken marriage with his son.

“When the marriage started to go wrong, he helped her. He wrote a series of really interesting letters to her to try and act as a marriage counsellor, although he said he'd never done it before,” she said.