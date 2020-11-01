Pakistan's Aleem Dar presented memento at 210th appearance as ODI umpire

Pakistani cricket umpire Aleem Dar speaks during a ceremony on the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, November 1, 2020. AFP/Aamir Qureshi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's Aleem Dar has been awarded a special memento for his 210th appearance as an umpire for an one-day international (ODI) cricket match when he turned up for the second ODI between the green shirts and Zimbabwe.



Pakistani cricket umpire Aleem Dar holds a souvenir at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. AFP/Aamir Qureshi

Dar's 210th appearance set the record of him supervising the highest number of ODI matches in the world.

With a new feather in his cap, he beat the 209-match feat held by South African Rudi Koertzen.

Before today's match — the second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe — started, he was seen excitedly clutching his souvenir following a brief ceremony at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Last year, Dar set the record of supervising the most Test matches when he stood in his 129th Test — played between Australia and New Zealand in December.

Born on June 6, 1968, in Jhang, Aleem Dar is a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires. He had also played first-class cricket before becoming an umpire.

Dar has also won the David Shepherd Trophy as the best umpire of the year for three years in a row from 2009 to 2011, after being nominated twice in 2005 and 2006.