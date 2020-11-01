Ashlee Simpson, husband Evan Ross blessed with baby boy

Ashlee Simpson, husband Evan Ross are already parents to a 5-year-old girl named Jagger Snow

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross welcomed their second child, son Ziggy on Saturday.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

"10-29-2020 Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!" Ashlee shared.

"I'm in heaven," Ross wrote along with a similar caption and same photo of their newborn.



This is the duo's second child. Ashlee and Ross are already parents to a 5-year-old girl named Jagger Snow.



Earlier, Ashlee had announced her pregnancy via an adorable Instagram post.

″We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," Ashlee captioned her post, while her husband wrote alongside his, ″The fam is growing. Ash and I can't wait to welcome the newest addition."