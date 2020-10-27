Lahore smog: 'Unhealthy' pollution level recorded in the city today

Pakistani children walking to school in heavy smog in Lahore, Pakistan, November 6, 2017. (Photo AFP) (AFP)

Lahore's air pollution remained at the "Unhealthy" level on Tuesday, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) registering a score of 183 at 10:00pm.



According to iqair.com, Lahore's air quality deteriorated over the hours. At 17:00 pm the city's AQI was measured at 155.



It rose to 171 at 8:00pm and finally, at 10:00pm, the air quality in the city further declined to 183.



However, according to the US Consulate's Air Index monitoring feed, the AQI rose to 191 at 9:00 pm.



The average AQI throughout the day remained at 162, down seven points from Monday where it was reported to be 169.



According to the website's forecast, the average AQI is set to remain tomorrow at 176.





