Boxer Amir Khan now says he won't take part in Pakistani politics

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets boxer Amir Khan and his wife at the Prime Minister's House. Photo: File

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has gone back on his statement from a day earlier, saying that he will not take part in Pakistani politics.



In a tweet, the athlete said he had spoken to his advisory team who thought it best he should continue to serve people in Pakistan through his philanthropic activities.

"Talked to my advisory team, I will decline the offer to join Pakistan politics. The country is run by an amazing PM @ImranKhanPTI and we all have trust in him. I prefer continuing my charity work @AKFoundation in UK, Pakistan and rest of the world to make areas better and safer," tweeted the boxer.



Khan did not disclose who invited him to join politics in Pakistan. However, the boxer had tweeted his intentions to play a role in Pakistani politics, a day earlier.

"Through a political way I want to connect with the youth of pakistan. The average age in pakistan is 20, More needs to be done for these young people," he had tweeted.



"I would love to make Pakistan a better place and be a massive help in many areas [such as] sport, education, stopping child labour and many more things," he had written a lengthy note on Facebook.

"I've sat with many politicians and army generals, agreeing and disagreeing on topics in the country. My heart is clean and I would want the best for Pakistan. Let's see how things play out," he had said.