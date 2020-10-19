SAPM Sania Nishtar tests positive for coronavirus

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar. — Wikipedia

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar, on Monday tested positive for coronavirus, she said on Twitter.

The SAPM, in the tweet, said that after contracting coronavirus, she is in isolation.

"I have mild symptoms and will, therefore, continue to work from home," she said.

The latest politician to test positive for coronavirus before SAPM Nishtar was Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

More than 108 Pakistani politicians, including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari have previously tested positive for coronavirus, most of whom went into self-isolation and recovered.

PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country who died due to COVID-19 a few months ago.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away in June after being on the ventilator for a few days.