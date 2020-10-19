PFUJ calls for country-wide strike on October 22 over media's 'worsening situation'

In this file photo, a person holds up a placard calling for the freedom of press. — AFP/Files

A country-wide strike will be observed on October 22 (Thursday) over the "worsening situation" of the media industry, a statement from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), an umbrella organisation of several journalist unions, said Monday.



According to the press release, the PFUJ has urged all unions of journalists to gear up for the protest against continued retrenchments and lay-offs, delays in payment of salaries, implementation of the 8th wage board award, and increasing censorship and press advice.

“The entire media community and journalist bodies must forge unity amongst their ranks while preparing for the strike in support of our demands,” read the official communique.

Stressing that it's high time for launching protests to voice demands of journalists fraternity, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar asked the unions of journalists to start preparations along with engaging labour unions, student organisations, and civil society.