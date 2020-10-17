England expected to play cricket series in Pakistan next year: report

AFP

LONDON: The English media is seeing a "strong" possibility of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) accepting the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) proposal for sending England team to Pakistan for a brief tour in January 2021.

This has been stated in a report appeared in one of the UK's leading newspapers The Guardian on Saturday.

Vic Marks, a former cricketer who is now a correspondent for The Guardian, writes that the PCB's proposal, drafted by CEO Wasim Khan and backed by its robust security arrangements, will make it "very hard" for the ECB to say no to.

"It would be startling if the ECB responded with a blunt: 'Sorry. ... We are very busy this winter'," Marks writes.

The columnist paid homage to Pakistan's "capacity to survive and prosper as a cricketing nation despite playing the vast majority of their international matches away from home" adding that Pakistan "surely deserves England’s support".

He also said that the visiting England players can expect "the warmest of welcomes" in Pakistan, recalling how they had played the gracious host on his last trip to the country even after Ian Botham's extremely controversial comments featuring grandmothers that saw him sent back to England.

Marks does, however, say that scheduling conflicts, especially with England's subsequent commitments and the Big Bash League could be a problem, although it's nothing that cannot be worked out.